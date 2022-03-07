BOSTON (CBS) – The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts has set a new record, according to AAA.
It’s now $4.16 a gallon, the highest recorded average price in the state’s history, the agency reported Monday.
A week ago it was just $3.62 a gallon. That’s a 54 cent a gallon increase in just seven days.
The highest gas prices in the state are on the Cape and the Islands. It’s $4.96 a gallon on Nantucket.
The national average now stands at $4.06 a gallon.
California has the highest average in the nation at $5.34 a gallon.
Prices have been rising rapidly since Russia invaded Ukraine last month.