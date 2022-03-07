DRACUT (CBS) — The lawyer of a Tynsgboro woman charged in a weekend hit-and-run crash said Monday in court that the victim may be partially to blame.
Police said 46-year-old Christina Digloria hit a 61-year-old man while driving on Lakeview Avenue in Dracut Saturday evening. She allegedly kept driving until she crashed into a parked car.READ MORE: Ride-Share And Delivery Drivers Feel The Pain As Massachusetts Gas Prices Hit All-Time High
She’s been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury, and possession of an open alcohol container.READ MORE: 'I Stopped Crying': Local Ukrainian Woman Focused On Funding Assistance For Refugees
At Digloria’s arraignment, her lawyer said the Digloria didn’t see a crosswalk and the victim may have tried to cross the road in the dark in an unmarked area.MORE NEWS: What Is The 'Metaverse'? CEO Of Boston-Based Gaming Company Laying Groundwork For Immersive Digital World
The victim is now in serious condition at the hospital.