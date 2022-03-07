CHATHAM, N.H. (CBS) – A Norwood man was seriously hurt Sunday afternoon when he crashed his snowmobile into a tree on a New Hampshire trail.
It happened around 12:30 p.m. on the Loop Trail in Chatham.
A 27-year-old Norwood man who had been riding with a large group failed to make a turn and crashed.
New Hampshire Fish and Game said the man suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.
It appears rider inexperience and trail conditions contributed to the crash.