CHATHAM, N.H. (CBS) – A Norwood man was seriously hurt Sunday afternoon when he crashed his snowmobile into a tree on a New Hampshire trail.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on the Loop Trail in Chatham.

A 27-year-old Norwood man who had been riding with a large group failed to make a turn and crashed.

New Hampshire Fish and Game said the man suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

It appears rider inexperience and trail conditions contributed to the crash.

