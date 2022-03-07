Kyrie Irving Compares Celtics Fans To A 'Scorned Girlfriend'"It's like the scorned girlfriend who wants an explanation on why I left, but still hoping for a text back."

There Is No Doubt Anymore: Jayson Tatum Is A SuperstarYou can go ahead and end any and all debate over Jayson Tatum being an NBA superstar.

Jayson Tatum's 54 Leads Celtics Past Durant, Irving, Nets 126-120The Boston Celtics overcame a rare appearance of both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the Nets lineup.

Glen 'Big Baby' Davis Busted In Wrong Courtside Seat During Celtics-Nets ShowdownThe broadcast camera caught a lighthearted moment involving former Celtics player Glen "Big Baby" Davis in the wrong courtside seat.

MLB, Locked-Out Players Meet Again, But No Sign Of BreakthroughMajor League Baseball and locked-out players talked for 95 minutes on the 95th day of the lockout.