CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s attorney general is warning people to avoid scam charities seeking to profit from the crisis in Ukraine.
“Bad actors may target well-intentioned people who simply want to make donations for Ukrainian relief,” Attorney General John Formella said in a news release.
He said while most charities are well-intentioned, “some may not have the infrastructure needed to deliver the promised assistance to the people of Ukraine. Donors should take the time to research charities before giving.”
The office’s Charitable Trusts Unit advises people to check the registration status and experience of charities; be cautious of online fundraising; and not be pressured to share financial information over the phone.
