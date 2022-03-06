BOSTON (CBS) – In a one-on-one interview with WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller, Gov. Charlie Baker discussed his relationship with the Massachusetts GOP along with the impact his previous comments critical of former President Donald Trump had on his standing within the party.

Baker said that his relationship with the Massachusetts GOP is “not irreparable, it’s just not great.”

The Republican governor was regularly critical of Trump during his presidency. Baker was asked if he regrets those comments.

“I think a big part of our success as an administrative, both in terms of legislative and administrative successes, as well as the general support we have from the people of the Commonwealth is due to the fact that people do think, whether they agree with us or not, we’re trying to tell them what we think to be true. In some cases it meant crossing swords with the former president,” Baker said.

About 80% of Massachusetts Republicans say it’s very important for their gubernatorial candidate to be supportive of former President Trump. Keller asked Baker if that factored into his decision not to run for a third term in office.

“No. It was not a factor in my decision not to run. I do believe if the lieutenant governor and I had run for re-election, it would have been a ton of work, but I do believe we would have been very competitive,” Baker said.

Keller @ Large: Part 2