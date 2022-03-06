CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — States would get federal grants to hire and retain mental health providers in schools under legislation co-sponsored by U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.
Hassan, a Democrat, said the legislation would create a new grant program at the Department of Health and Human Services. The federal government would cover 90% of the cost of providing mental health services to children enrolled in Medicaid.
She says it would make mental health professionals more accessible to students before they’re in crisis.
“I am always so amazed by how many young people across New Hampshire are bravely speaking out about their struggles with mental health, and it’s clear from their stories that more support is needed,” she said in a statement.
