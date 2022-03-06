REVERE (CBS) — Funeral arrangements are set for State Police Trooper Tamar Bucci, who was killed while pulling over to help a motorist on I-93 in Stoneham last week.
Her wake will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at St. Anthony’s Church in Revere.READ MORE: Hadley Business Man Arrives In Poland To Help Ukrainian Refugees
The funeral Mass for Bucci will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m., also at St. Anthony’s.READ MORE: Woman Charged With Drunk Driving After Man Is Hit By Car In Dracut
On Saturday, law enforcement officers and members of the community lined the streets as a procession brought Bucci’s body from the medical examiner’s office in Boston to the Barile Funeral Home in Stoneham.
Bucci was 2006 graduate of Andover High School. She had been with the Massachusetts State Police.MORE NEWS: Boston Prayer Service, Rally For Ukraine Draws Hundreds: 'We Are Made For Love'
Police across Massachusetts and her friends are mourning her loss.