BOSTON (CBS) — Sunday was a day of unity and support for the people of Ukraine. It began with a prayer service at Trinity Church at Copley Square in Boston.

They ended the service with Ukraine’s national anthem. Then more than 1,000 people took to the streets to march for peace followed by a rally on Boston Common.

Many attendees have family members in Ukraine right now and they’re deeply concerned for their safety.

Eugene Zhuhau has family in Ukraine and Russia. “Everyone here is in the same position, this is basically brother is killing brother, sister is killing sister. This is not what we’re made for, we are made for love and I’m here to show my love to the Ukrainian people,” he said.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu told the crowd that we are one human family.

“This is not a faceless war. This a refugee humanitarian crisis,” said Pressley.

“We will keep coming together as long as it takes to protest this senseless campaign of violence against the Ukrainian people,” said Wu.

The Stelmakh Family are originally from Ukraine but are now living in Harvard. They have grandparents and friends in Ukraine fighting to survive.

“Some of them are hiding they cannot speak because they’re going to bomb shelters and I get really emotional when I talk about this because it’s really hard,” said Paulina Stelmakh. “Every morning I start my day by sending a message, ‘How are you guys?’ ‘We’re safe.’ That’s the best answer in the world, I look forward to it every morning.”