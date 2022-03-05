TAUNTON (CBS) – Plans to build a new school building for the Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School have been approved. Residents of Bristol County voted in a referendum on Saturday.
“As a District we are grateful to our sending communities for their support of a new school building, and ensuring a 21st-century career technical education for future generations at Bristol-Plymouth,” Superintendent Dr. Alexandre Magalhaes said.READ MORE: Boston Mask Mandate Lifted: Businesses Hope Less Restrictions Will Increase Revenue
District officials said the current Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical High School campus is outdated and too small. They said building has several issues including asbestos, lack of accessibility, and excessive exterior deterioration.READ MORE: 'Very Moving' Procession Held For Massachusetts State Trooper Tamar Bucci
The project will cost $305 million and construction will take about eight years to complete.MORE NEWS: Police Officer, Resident Injured By Fire At Fitchburg Apartment Complex
The state will pay 40% of the building costs and the rest will be paid for by the seven District communities, including Taunton, Middleboro and Raynham.