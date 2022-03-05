FOXBORO (NE Revolution) — The New England Revolution (1-0-1, 4 pts.) recorded their first win of the season in the 2022 home opener against FC Dallas (0-1-1, 1 pt.) on Saturday afternoon. Earl Edwards Jr. recorded his first MLS clean sheet while Carles Gil notched the game winner from the penalty spot in the first half to secure Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena’s 241st win of his career, moving him ahead of Sigi Schmid as the winningest coach in Major League Soccer history.
Gil, who recorded an assist in the season opener last weekend, tallied his first goal of the season after drawing a penalty in first-half stoppage time. The midfielder picked the bottom right corner with a left-footed spot kick to send New England into halftime with a one-goal lead. New England is now 11-2-4 when Gil notches a goal in the regular season or playoffs.
Edwards Jr. made his second consecutive start in place of the injured Matt Turner, recording one save in the 23rd minute to pick up his first career clean sheet in MLS play and his first league victory since 2018.
Sebastian Lletget made his first start at Gillette Stadium in a Revolution uniform. Fellow newcomers Omar Gonzalez and Jozy Altidore both saw action as second-half substitutes. Gonzalez entered the match at the start of the second half to replace an injured Henry Kessler, while Altidore subbed on for Tommy McNamara in the 69th minute.
With today's result, New England improves its record in home openers to 15-6-5, including an 9-1-6 mark in the last 16. The Revolution snapped a nine-game winless streak against Dallas as their all-time record in the series upgrades to 24-19-4.
The Revolution return to action at Gillette Stadium for Leg 1 of the 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League Quarterfinals against Pumas UNAM on Wednesday, March 9. The match kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium on FOX Sports, FOX Deportes, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio.