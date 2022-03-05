BOSTON (CBS) — It’s a big and busy weekend in Boston as the city’s indoor mask mandate has been lifted. This means masks are no longer required inside places like bars, restaurants, retailers, museums, as well as gyms, and fitness centers.

At Title Boxing Club On Newbury Street, fitness hounds were feeling free and normal again. “This definitely sets the tone and lets everyone know welcome back, we are here. Get back in here and let’s get back to what we were doing before all this started,” owner Cam Andrews said.

Emine Acrasoy said removing the masks makes all the difference. “Especially for this level of work out. I’ve done this class masked and it’s really a big change doing it unmasked so it really enhances work out and makes it a lot better,” she said.

Business owners hope the lighter restrictions will lead to more revenue.

At Douzo Modern Japanese, the grills were hot and chefs were busy. Jack Huang said the lift of the mask mandate has already helped his business.

“Tonight’s reservation almost jumped 50% immediately,” Huang said.

At Douzo, employees are still wearing their masks but patrons have the freedom to choose.

“They can do whatever they want to do. With masks, without masks, you’re my customer,” Huang said.

Masking will still be required on public transit like the MBTA, at Logan Airport, and in healthcare settings. Masks are also still required at Boston Public Schools.

Businesses, organizations and employers will still have the opportunity to require people to wear masks inside their establishments.

“I feel safe here,” Arcasoy said at Title Boxing Club. “I still wear my masks when I go out in shopping malls, that’s my personal preference. I work at a hospital so I always feel the need to protect others but I think that it feels really good that the mask mandate is lifted.”

“We are happy to welcome everyone back. We are hoping this brings some people who might have stayed away because of masks mandate to come in,” Andrews said. “Work hard, go live your life.”