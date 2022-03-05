LOWELL (CBS) — A Lowell father with two young children in Ukraine said that his kids have finally been able to move to safer ground. Sam Hy told WBZ-TV this update on Saturday.
The children are with Hy’s ex-wife — who is Ukrainian — and who moved the children to her homeland about four years ago.READ MORE: Voters Approve New Bristol-Plymouth Regional Tech Campus Plans
The kids were born in the United States and are US citizens.READ MORE: 'Very Moving' Procession Held For Massachusetts State Trooper Tamar Bucci
Seven-year-old Milana and five-year-old Maksim got on board a packed train leaving Kharkiv and heading west toward Ternopil — an area not in the path of the current Russian advance.
They’ve been shuttling between basements for the past 10 days with missile strikes close by.MORE NEWS: New England Revolution Player Matt Turner Holds Gender Reveal After Home Opener
“They don’t deserve this. Very fragile and then I feel helpless,” Hy told WBZ-TV on Wednesday. “I pray that they’ll be okay. So far, they are okay.”