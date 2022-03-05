CBS News BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Fitchburg News

FITCHBURG (CBS) — Nine families were forced out of a senior apartment complex in Fitchburg Saturday morning after a fire ripped through it.

The Salvation Army of Fitchburg says the families are now being taken to a temporary shelter.

Firefighters were able to knock down the three-alarm fire on Carriageway Drive quickly, but it is not clear yet if there were any injuries.

The cause of the fire is still unknown as well.

Saturday marks the second consecutive day in which a residence has caught fire in Fitchburg.

On Friday, one person was killed and two others were injured after flames ripped through a triple-decker home on Hartford Street.

