BOSTON (CBS) — Boston has officially ended its indoor mask mandate in most settings.
Effective Saturday, masks are no longer required inside the following places:
- Bars, restaurants, and clubs
- Retailers and shopping centers
- Gyms and fitness centers
- Museums and other indoor entertainment venues
Businesses, organizations, and employers will still be allowed to require people to wear masks inside their establishments.
Masking will still be required on public transit like the MBTA, at Logan Airport, and in healthcare settings. Masks are also still required at Boston Public Schools.
The Boston Board of Health voted on Tuesday to end the city's indoor mask mandate in most settings on Saturday.
An indoor mask mandate had been in place for most public locations since August 2021. The city recently dropped its requirement for restaurants, gyms, and large venues to check customers’ proof of vaccination at the door.
“I’m grateful that our city is ready to take this step in our recovery thanks to the hard work and commitment of residents keeping our communities safe over many, many months,” Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement. “As we continue to make progress even while living with COVID, Boston will continue leading on public health to keep our communities safe, healthy, and prepared.”
Since the peak of the Omicron surge, COVID metrics have continued to improve across the city and state.
Face coverings are still recommended for people at high risk for serious illness.