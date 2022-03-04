WORCESTER (CBS) – The man who started a fire that killed a Worcester firefighter will spend up to 16 years in prison.
Momoh Kamara pleaded guilty on Friday to voluntary manslaughter and other charges for starting the fire that killed Christopher Roy. Kamara set the fire in the basement of the home where he once lived. At the time of the fire, he was no longer living there but knew people at the home.
Roy died from smoke inhalation while fighting the fire on Lowell Street in 2018. He had a young daughter and was a two-year veteran of the Worcester Fire Department.