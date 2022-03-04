SOMERVILLE (CBS) — Massachusetts State Police Trooper Tamar Bucci was killed early Friday morning in a crash while responded to a disabled car on I-93. It was Bucci’s dream to become a trooper but before she achieved that dream, Bucci shared her passion for fitness as a trainer.
Bianca Peixoto was one of Bucci's clients while she worked at the Assembly Sports Club in Somerville.
“She helped me in so many ways just like I bet she helped so many people whether its in training or putting her life on the line,” Peixoto told WBZ-TV.
"She helped me in so many ways just like I bet she helped so many people whether its in training or putting her life on the line," Peixoto told WBZ-TV.

Peixoto said Bucci was someone who always put family and faith first. She'll remember her as a best friend and a bright light who changed her life for the better.
“She was one smart girl and she will be missed but I’m going to continue doing everything she taught me moving forward,” said Peixoto.
Bucci was 34.
Police across Massachusetts are mourning the loss of Trooper Bucci.
“The department is devastated by her loss,” said State Police Colonel Christopher Mason at a media briefing Friday morning. “The tremendous outpouring of support shown by troopers and local officers at the hospital last night is a testimony to the respect and admiration that Trooper Bucci earned in her chosen field in just the two short years she was wearing the badge.”