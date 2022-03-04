STONEHAM (CBS) — A Massachusetts State Police trooper died as a result of a serious crash on I-93 North in Stoneham. A tanker truck hit a State Police cruiser driven by Trooper Tamar Bucci, 34, shortly after midnight Thursday, State Police said.

At the time, Bucci was pulling to the side of the road to help a disabled driver.

The tanker truck was carrying 10,000 gallons of gasoline.

Two Good Samaritans stopped to pull Bucci out of her cruiser. A Stoneham police officer driving by the scene also stopped to perform emergency first aid until first responders arrived.

The trooper was then rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital.

“Despite the heroic efforts of the citizens, the Stoneham officer, the Armstrong Ambulance crew, and the emergency staff at MGH, Trooper Bucci was pronounced deceased at the hospital,” Colonel Christopher Mason said at a media briefing Friday morning. “The department is devastated by her loss.”

State Police said the truck driver, a Methuen man, was not hurt. He is cooperating and has been interviewed by police. At this time, there are no charges.

The driver of the disabled car was taken to a hospital with minor inquiries.

The crash shut down part of I-93 North right before Exit 27. Two lanes were closed around 5 a.m., State Police tweeted.

Just before 4 a.m., there was a separate crash on the southbound side of the highway, directly across from the larger crash.

All lanes on the southbound side have since reopened.