BOSTON (CBS) — After dispatching the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night, the Celtics added a little depth to the roster. Boston has reportedly signed guard Nik Stauskas, who is coming off an incredible two-game stretch in the G-League.

Stauskas racked up 100 points over his last two games for the Grand Rapids Gold, including a 57-point outburst on Tuesday. He scored 38 of those points in the first half to set a G League record.

The 28-year-old is now joining Boston on a two-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Stauskas was the eighth overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, originally drafted by the Sacramento Kings. He also played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Portland Trail Blazers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat (whom he signed a 10-day contract with earlier this season) over his NBA career.

The 6-foot-6 guard had his best season in 2016-17 while with the 76ers, scoring a career-best 9.5 points per game while hitting 36.8 percent from three-point range. He is a 38.9 percent shooter overall and has hit 35.4 percent of his attempts from downtown for his career.

Stauskas will probably get some real run with the Celtics as soon as he arrives, potentially as early as Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets. Jaylen Brown will likely miss some more time after suffering a nasty ankle injury on Tuesday, and his replacement in the starting lineup, second-year swingman Aaron Nesmith, suffered a bad ankle sprain of his own Thursday night early in Boston’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Signing Stauskas gives Boston a full roster at the moment, but Kelan Martin and Malik Fitts are both on 10-day contacts which are set to expire in the near future.