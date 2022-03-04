FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution will play in front of their home crowd for the first time this season on Saturday, welcoming FC Dallas to Gillette Stadium for the club’s home opener. While most of the names on the back of their kits are the same, the Revs will bring a new-look club to the pitch.

It starts with their uniforms, as Saturday will be the first time New England supporters will see the Revs take the field with their new new crest and new primary kits, “The Liberty.” And there are a few new faces as well, newcomers Sebastian Lletget, Omar Gonzalez and Jozy Altidore will all be playing in a Revolution uniform at Gillette Stadium for the first time, after the trio made their club debuts in last Saturday’s season-opening 2-2 draw in Portland. Lletget netted his first goal with his new club in the second half of the draw.

New England was a force at home last season en route to the franchise’s first Supporters’ Shield crown, going 12-2-3 in front of their rampant supporters. Wining at home will again be paramount to their success in 2022 again.

They Revs have been pretty successful at earning points when opening at home recently, going 8-1-6 in the club’s last 15 debuts at Gillette Stadium. Here’s everything you need to know heading into Saturday’s first home match of the 2022 season.

– With a win or draw, the Revolution would register at least one point in its first two matches for the second straight season.

– The Revolution haven’t beaten FC Dallas since Sept. 10, 2011. The club is 23-19-4 all-time against FC Dallas.

– Elite playmaker Carles Gil will play in front of Revs fans for the first time since being named MLS MVP last season. New England is 22-0-8 when Gil records an assist.

– Gustavo Bou had 43 combined goals and assists since making his way to MLS in 2019, which is the second-most in the league during that span.

– Tommy McNamara had two career goals against FC Dallas, which leads the club.

– Matt Turner will not be starting in net, which likely means Earl Edwards Jr. will make his second consecutive start for New England. The keeper made three saves last weekend in Portland.

– Saturday is the start of a busy, busy stretch for New England, in which the club will play five games in 15 days. After taking on FC Dallas, the Revs will host Pumas UNAM (Mexico) in the Leg 1 of the Concacaf Quarterfinals at on Wednesday, March 9. After hosting Salt Lake on March 12, the Revs will head to Mexico City for the away leg against Pumas on Wednesday, March 16. They’re then in Charlotte on March 19 to close out their marathon to start the season.

Tune in to Saturday’s match on TV38, with coverage starting at 1pm with our “Revolution Kickoff” preview special! “Revolution Kickoff” will also stream live on CBS News Boston.