BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 900 new confirmed COVID cases on Friday and 23 additional deaths.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.82%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,543,609. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 22,833.
There were 56,914 total new tests reported.
There are 345 people currently in the hospital with COVID. There are also 62 patients currently in intensive care.