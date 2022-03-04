ASHBURNHAM (CBS) — Julia Enright, who was convicted of killing her ex-boyfriend in a tree house several years ago, will spend the rest of her life behind bars.
In November, a jury found the 25-year-old Enright guilty of second-degree murder in the 2018 death of Brandon Chicklis.
Enright, who is from an Ashburnham, admitted she stabbed Chicklis several times then told her boyfriend to leave Checklis’ body on the side of Route 119 in Rindge, New Hampshire.
The jury did not believe her claims of self-defense.
Enright will be eligible to request parole in 25 years.