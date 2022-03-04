What To Know Heading Into Revolution's Home Opener Vs. FC DallasAll the news and notes you need to know for Saturday's Revolution home opener at Gillette Stadium!

Amari Cooper 'Likely' To Be Released By Cowboys; Would Patriots Be Able To Add Star Receiver?The Patriots have seemingly had their eyes set on the wide receivers who will be available in this year's draft. Yet some news on Friday means they could have the option of adding a surefire impact player at the position outside of the draft.

Jeremy Swayman Continues To Be NHL's Best Goaltender Over Past MonthJeremy Swayman is on some sort of run for the Boston Bruins right now.

Celtics Pick Up Signature Win Over Grizzlies As They Cement Themselves Among NBA EliteThe Celtics have been tearing through the NBA for the last two months, but detractors kept shouting that Boston didn't have a signature win during their torrid stretch. Those detractors have nothing to say after Thursday night.

Wide Receivers Ran Rather Fast In 40-Yard Dash At NFL CombineWhen the receivers start to go off the board during this year's draft, we'll look back on this night as one that helped shape the careers of the young players involved.