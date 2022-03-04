BOSTON (CBS) — Due to a drop in demand for state-sponsored COVID tests, Gov. Baker announced Friday that Massachusetts will be downsizing its “Stop The Spread” testing sites.
Starting on April 1, there will only be a total of 11 sites at the following locations:
- Everett
- Framingham
- Lawrence (2 locations)
- Lynn
- New Bedford
- Randolph
- Revere
- Springfield (2 locations)
- Worcester
The remaining testing sites will continue to offer PCR tests that are free for any Massachusetts resident. No insurance or ID is necessary.
Baker’s administration says there has been an 80% decrease in tests since the beginning of January.
The decision also comes after a sizable drop in COVID cases in the state over the last two months. The seven-day average on March 1 was down 96% from its peak in January. The positivity rate reported on Thursday was 1.8%, the lowest at any point in 2022.
The remaining open sites will run through at least May 15, 2022.