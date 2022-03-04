BOSTON (CBS) — I have always viewed March as a transition month. Coming out of the depths of winter and headed towards brighter/milder days. If you are looking for signs of spring, there are plenty coming down the pike…

In 9 days…Daylight Saving Time

In 16 days…The vernal equinox (start of astronomical spring)

In 19 days…our first 7pm sunsets

In 27 days…the home opener at Fenway P…oh wait, nevermind

In 46 days…the Boston Marathon

With 50s and 60s coming Sunday and Monday, you have got to start to wonder, can we stick a fork in winter? I’m not making that mistake again!

First, there is a slight chance that at the tail end of a rain storm on Tuesday of next week that some wet snow could mix in. At the moment this does not look like a big deal and it could very well end up that the only folks to see any snow are those living well north of the MA/NH border.

Second, it appears that the Jetstream could get all sorts of amplified at the end of next week. The likelihood of a fairly big Eastern U.S. storm is high, but I think odds favor rain over snow here…more on that in the coming days.

Finally, following that big storm, it looks like we may get, what could be, one last Arctic blast. This is something we have been eying for a while now, the potential for some very cold weather around mid-March/St. Patrick’s day. How cold will it be and will there be any wintry precipitation to go along with it? Remains to be seen.

For now, a quick look at the next several days…

Today: Colder than average but quiet today, good deal of sunshine, bit of a gusty breeze…mid 30s

Saturday: Increasing clouds, dry day, milder, low to mid 40s

Sunday: Cloudy with periods of showers at times, very mild…with no sunshine we should top out in the low 60s…if we manage to sneak some sunshine in we could spike to near 70 which would be close to a record for the date. Winds get gusty 20-35mph.

Early next week: Rain continues Monday and it stays mild…slight chance that as the storm pulls away Tuesday it could end as a mix or some wet snow, especially well north of Boston.