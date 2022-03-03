WORCESTER (CBS) — The ticket office has been busy at Polar Park.

“The phones have been really hot, and we’ve noticed a really bit uptick in terms of online traffic as well,” said Senior Director of Ticket Operations Samantha Saccoia-Beggs.

This, as the Worcester Red Sox gear up for Opening Day at Polar Park on April 12. Last year, interest was strong following the team’s move to Worcester from Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

“We were sixth out of 120 Minor League Baseball teams last year [in attendance] in our first year, and that was with partial capacity at the start of the season,” said WooSox Executive Vice President & General Manager Dan Rea.

And now, as the first two series of the MLB season are canceled, minor league teams like the WooSox are ready to step up to the plate, with a schedule unaffected by the MLB lockout.

“Since the announcement, we’ve seen an uptick in April and May, especially Opening Day sales,” said Saccoia-Beggs.

Local businesses are excited to welcome back gameday crowds, including vendors in the nearby Worcester Public Market.

“On a game day, we might see 25 to 30 percent increase in business. On a really nice day, we might see 50 percent,” said Worcester Public Market Executive Director Domenic Mercurio.

Over at the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce, Director of Communications Dominique Goyette-Connerty said, “It’s been great as far as economic development goes. It brings those people to those businesses. They check it out, they want to grab a drink or food, before or after the game.”

For all the fans looking forward to coming to the ballpark, new this year will be additional seating currently under construction behind the right center field wall called Papi’s Power Alley.

“That will be a 34-seat porch,” said Rea. “The whole outfield perimeter of the ballpark is going to largely be a new area and offer people some additional amenities when they come here to the ballpark.”

For more on the WooSox, visit https://www.milb.com/worcester.