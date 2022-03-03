FOXBORO (CBS) – The Weeknd is coming to Gillette Stadium this summer.
The singer announced dates for the first leg of his After Hours Til Dawn 2022 tour Thursday. He’ll be at Gillette on Thursday, July 21 with Doja Cat.
Tickets go on sale next week, Thursday, March 10 at 10 a.m. at TheWeeknd.com/tour.
“Fans who previously had tickets for the After Hours arena tour in North America will have access to a special presale starting March 4th, and will receive an email prior to that date directly with more information,” tour organizers said in a statement.
The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is donating $1 per ticket from the summer tour to the United Nations World Food Program.