NEEDHAM (CBS) – Trevor Mullin is only a junior on the St. Sebastian’s School basketball team. But he already has eyes on him from around the country.

Mullin, a sharp shooting point guard, already has several Division 1 college offers from the Ivy League and beyond.

The junior said he’s been working his whole life for the opportunity.

“It’s my life. I’ve been doing it since I was young. Started as a little kid just shooting around on the mini hoop, the Little Tikes hoop,” Mullin said. “It’s all I’ve been doing, all I’ve been focusing on. School, family and basketball.”

St. Sebastian’s assistant coach Sam Doner said Mullin is lethal from anywhere on the court.

“Just don’t leave him open. Thank god I don’t have to coach against him,” Doner said.

Mullin comes from a family of athletes. He has one sister playing basketball at Brown University, and another on the swim and dive team at Duke University.

“Pretty competitive family, yeah,” Mullin laughed.

St. Sebastian’s head coach Dave Hinman said he’s excited to see what the future holds for the star point guard.

“I can’t wait to see what he does in college. I know there’s a lot of interest out there, and I think it’s going to keep growing,” Hinman said.

Among those in the stands to watch Mullin put on a show at a recent game was former Celtics player and current broadcaster Brian Scalabrine, who works with the junior.

“Over the year, he’s made my body age 10 years faster than it was supposed to,” Scalabrine said. “There was a time when I was cooking him. Now I can barely move, and I blame it on Trevor. My back, my knee, my everything. Those are all from getting crossed up.”

Mullin led St. Sebastian’s past Trinity-Pawling, 64-53, in the New England Class A quarterfinal on Wednesday. They’ll now play Belmont Hill in the semifinal on Saturday.