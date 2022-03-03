WAKEFIELD (CBS) — Students at Northeast Metro Tech in Wakefield were sent home early Thursday after someone threw a bottle resembling a Molotov cocktail through a window at the school.
According to Wakefield Police, as students and teachers came to school in the morning, someone noticed a broken window and damage to a conference room.
Police were called and they determined that someone “threw or broke a glass bottle filled with an unknown substance made to resemble a Molotov cocktail.”
Students were later dismissed around 11 a.m. “out of an abundance of caution,” police said.
There have been no arrests.