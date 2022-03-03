MATTAPAN (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police helped located a child who was mistakenly left in a taxi following a ride home from Logan Airport.
The taxi dropped the family off around 6 p.m. on Wednesday in Weston.
Each parent thought the other had taken the child out of the taxi. Within minutes they realized the child was still in the minivan, and contacted police.
Troopers found the taxi a short time later in Mattapan. The child was still in the van, asleep in the third row seat.
Police said the driver was not aware the child was still in the vehicle. The taxi driver was issued a hackney violation for failing to inspect inside the van properly at the conclusion of the fare.