BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,067 new COVID cases on Thursday, marking a slight increase from Wednesday. But, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.80% as of Thursday, which is the first time in 2022 the positivity rate has been that low.
There were also 27 additional deaths reported on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,542,709. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 22,810.
There were 73,057 total new tests reported.
There are 383 people currently in the hospital with COVID. There are also 65 patients currently in intensive care.