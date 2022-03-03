BUZZARDS BAY (CBS) — State Auditor Suzanne M. Bump says the Massachusetts Maritime Academy violated legal requirements meant to keep students safe.
A report found the school didn’t follow key safety provisions of the “Clery Act,” which requires schools to comply with certain campus safety and security requirements as part of their participation in federal student financial aid programs.
The audit, which spanned from July 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2019, found that Mass Maritime Academy did not maintain a current and complete crime log for all incidents on campus.
The state also discovered that not all students and staff finished the legally required training about violence, sexual assault, alcohol, and alcohol abuse. Only 80.9% of the school’s newly enrolled students were assigned the training, and among that group, there were still roughly 5% of students who didn’t complete it.
The Academy says it’s already working to fix the issues.