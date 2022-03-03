BOSTON (CBS) — Some people who contract coronavirus have symptoms that can last for weeks or more, a condition referred to as long COVID.
But, the COVID-19 vaccines may reduce the risk of long COVID.
U.K. researchers examined survey data on more than 2,000 people who tested positive for COVID. They found that those who had received two COVID vaccine shots before infection were about 40% less likely to develop long COVID symptoms 12 weeks later compared to those who had not been vaccinated.
Unvaccinated people with long COVID symptoms who then got vaccinated were more likely to experience improvement in their symptoms.