BOSTON (CBS) – What do Lady Gaga, Steven Tyler, Pharrell Williams, Yo Yo Ma, Megan Trainor and Susan Tedeschi have in common? They all have unclaimed property in Massachusetts, according to the state treasurer.
Treasurer Deborah Goldberg’s office said Thursday it has added more names to the state’s list of unclaimed property owners and it includes that group of celebrities.
There are now more than 55,000 new properties worth millions of dollars on the list. Each belongs to a business or person, such as Stefani Germanotta, better known as Lady Gaga.
“Put on your poker face and declare what is rightfully yours,” Goldberg said in a statement. “Reach for your telephone and give us a call today to begin the claims process!”
It’s possible Lady Gaga has already claimed her property. A search of “Stefani Germanotta” Thursday morning turned up two other people with the last name Germanotta, but neither was Stefani.
The treasurer says unclaimed property includes “forgotten savings and checking accounts, un-cashed checks, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, dividends, and the contents of unattended safe deposit boxes” worth more than $100.
If the property is inactive for more than three years, it’s turned over to the state.
To see if you’re on the list, visit findmassmoney.com or call 888-344-MASS (6277).