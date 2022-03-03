BOSTON (CBS) — Still in his first year as a head coach, Ime Udoka has made steady improvements as the season has progressed. He now has gained some recognition.
The Celtics' head coach was named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for February on Thursday, the first time ever that a first-year head coach has earned that honor with the Celtics.
The Celtics went 9-2 in the month of February, tied for the most wins in the NBA and owning the best winning percentage in the conference during that time.
The team had the NBA’s best defensive rating in February at 101.4 while holding opponents to 40.3 percent shooting, the lowest mark in the league.
A Celtics coach last earned Coach of the Month honors in October/November of 2017, when Brad Stevens — now the president of basketball operations — earned the honor.
Utah’s Quin Snyder was named Western Conference Coach of the Month for February.