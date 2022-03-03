CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A man was arrested early Thursday morning in connection with a series of burglaries at freshman dorms in Harvard Yard.
Student said someone had climbed through first-floor windows and stole laptops, Air Pods, a backpack and a wallet in the dorms between February 19 and March 2.
Campus police said they spotted a man acting suspiciously around 1 a.m. Thursday, shortly after another break in had just happened. He was arrested and will now be charged in two of the four previous burglaries, police said.
Last week, Boston Police said there were a series of break-ins at off-campus houses near Boston College.