BOSTON (CBS) – A taxi driver ended up in some trouble after a four-year-old boy was left alone in a cab in a parking lot in Dorchester.

The boy and his family got into the taxi at Logan Airport Wednesday evening for a ride home to Weston. When they got there, the parents thought they had taken all of their children out of the minivan. But each parent thought the other one had taken the four-year-old into the house.

When they realized what happened, around 6:20 p.m., they called Weston Police, who then called State Police at the airport. Troopers and Massport workers were able to track down the driver at his home in Lawrence around 7:45 p.m. He had parked the cab in a lot on Temple Street in Dorchester.

Boston Police found it and the boy, who was asleep in a third row seat. Officers said he wasn’t hurt and they brought him to a nearby police station where he was reunited with his father.

Police then called the driver in for an interview.

“Based on interviews with the family and the driver, we determined the child was accidentally left on the taxi and remained asleep the entire time,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement Thursday.

“We further determined that the taxi driver did not check the vehicle at the conclusion of his shift as required, and a hackney violation was issued to him for that reason. We are not releasing the driver’s name.”

Procopio said everyone involved “felt a sense of overwhelming relief” once the boy was found safe.