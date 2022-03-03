BRADFORD, N.H. (CBS) – Two men were critically injured Thursday morning during a massive fire at a school bus maintenance facility in New Hampshire.
It happened around 10:30 a.m. at Student Transportation of America, previously known as Valley Transportation, in Bradford.
A 911 caller said people were trapped, and possibly injured inside the building.
Heavy flames and smoke were pouring from the building when firefighters arrived. Crews were able to find two men with significant burns inside the building.
Both men were pulled from the burning building and flown by medical helicopters to Boston in critical condition.
Witnesses said the two men were performing maintenance on a propane-powered school bus just before the explosion and fire. No one else was inside the building at the time.
Firefighters from Bradford and surrounding towns dealt with a lack of a nearby water supply. There were also staffing issues because of how large the fire was.
Flames destroyed several buses at the facility.
Buses from Kearsarge Regional High School are stored at the business. School administrators will meet with the company to determine if the fire will impact students’ return to school on Monday following winter break.