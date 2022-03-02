(MARE) – Zachary is a young, inquisitive boy of Caucasian descent. He is well mannered and on the quieter side, but is still a very curious child and asks questions about how things work. Zachary enjoys playing with Legos, building things, and playing video games. He loves to spend time outside and be active. Swimming and baseball are some of his favorite activities.

Zachary is able to build relationships with others particularly caregivers and is described as being sensitive and kind to others. Zachary is a sweet, polite young boy. He has a quiet personality, but once he warms up to people around him, he will ask intriguing questions. Academically, Zachary is on target and in elementary school. He is working on social skills at school and has done well in his class. Zachary responds well to words of encouragement and praise. He recently expressed that he would like to be an environmental scientist when he grows up.

Legally freed for adoption, Zachary would do well in a family of any constellation, with or without older children in the home. A family for Zachary should be open to helping him maintain a relationship with his younger sister and birth parents. A home that can provide a structured environment, close supervision, and support will allow Zachary to thrive.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.