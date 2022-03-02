BOSTON (CBS) — There may still be snow on the ground, but our plants are already starting to experience spring fever.
It turns out the lack of rain could be playing a role.
Researchers at Ohio State University found that fewer rainy days is leading to an earlier arrival of spring plants in northern climates, like ours.
They say warmer temperatures due to climate change have played the largest role in recent decades but that a drop in the total number of rainy days also plays a big role. The less often it rains in late winter and early spring, the more plants and trees are bathed in solar radiation and warmer temperatures. In fact, a new model shows leaves will arrive 1-2 days earlier each decade.
I’ve already heard of some people starting to sniffle and rub their eyes as their spring allergies begin to act up.