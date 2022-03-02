HOLBROOK (CBS) – As global tensions intensify, we know that the economic impacts here will only become more noticeable. That has many Holbrook area drivers grateful for their go-to gas station. And Sal’s is likely gaining some new customers these days.
On South Franklin Street in Holbrook, Sal Sukkar has made somewhat of a name for himself.
“This is it. Sal’s! The best,” a driver said.
The reason is simple: gas at a price hard to beat.
“Nothing against nobody. I’m just trying to be the lowest around,” Sukkar said.
The statewide average for a gallon of regular Wednesday was $3.66. But at Sal's, drivers who paid with cash filled up for just 3.40. His model is based on volume.
“Say you’re selling 2,000 gallons a day and make 20 cents a gallon. It’s better for me if I sell 8,000 a day and I make 5 cents a gallon. They come here because they like coming here,” he explained.
And it works out for everybody. Drivers trust he’s not taking advantage – and that just brings in more business.
“They’re about 20-25 cents cheaper than everyone else. I’ve had work done here before and they do good work at a good price,” one regular said.
"I'm a local business owner and we have our trucks fill up here," another driver said.
With no signs of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine scaling down, drivers here are bracing to pay for it.