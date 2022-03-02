ROXBURY (CBS) – Police are searching for two people who allegedly used pepper spray during an assault inside a Roxbury business.
It happened Monday around 1 p.m. on Warren Street.
Boston Police did not release any additional details about the assault.
Newton Police are investigating two similar incidents involving pepper spray. It is not yet known if the two people involved in the Roxbury incident are the same people caught on surveillance cameras in Newton.
Video from TJ Maxx in Newton showed a woman allegedly robbing the store on Sunday, then pepper spraying an employee who followed her out the door.
The other incident involving pepper spray happened February 7 at CVS on Centre Street in Newton.
Anyone with information on the Roxbury assault is asked to call Boston Police.