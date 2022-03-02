BOSTON (CBS) — Rob Gronkowski didn’t get to play against his former team when the Bucs visited the Patriots last year. Might he get a couple of more cracks at it in 2022?

According to Tim Graham of The Athletic, that’s a real possibility, as he reported that the Bills have interest in signing the soon-to-be free agent.

“Word here at the NFL Scouting Combine is that if Gronkowski wants to keep playing, the Bills still are open to adding the Amherst, N.Y., native to their offense,” Graham wrote. “There is hope at One Bills Drive that Gronkowski would be willing to finish his career in Western New York.”

Per Graham, the Bills talked to Gronkowski last season, but Gronkowski wanted to keep playing with Tom Brady. With Brady now retired (for the time being), the Bills seem to be prepared to make another run at signing him.

While many Bills fans still haven’t forgiven him for his late hit on Tre’Davious White that resulted in a suspension in 2017, a Gronkowski signing in Buffalo would be a homecoming. Gronkowski grew up in Williamsville, New York, not far from Orchard Park.

Gronkowski, who will turn 33 in May, played in 12 games last season, catching 55 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns. He also had nine receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown, in two playoff games, all while maintaining his status as one of the sport’s better blocking tight ends in the running game and in pass protection.

Though Josh Allen’s passing numbers in 2021 dipped a bit from the previous season, the Bills got a productive season out of tight end Dawson Knox (49 receptions, 587 yards, nine touchdowns) but like any team would benefit from adding a player like Gronkowski to the offense.

Gronkowski is set to become a free agent when the league year begins this month. He’s stated that he hasn’t yet made a decision on whether he’ll keep playing or head back into retirement for a second time.