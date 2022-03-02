GRAFTON (CBS) — A Massachusetts State Police trooper was struck by a car in what ended up being a series of crashes on the Mass Pike Wednesday morning.
The Westboro Fire Department said the crashes took place on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 101 near Grafton.
The trooper was hurt, but the injuries are non-life-threatening.
The crash that injured the trooper was described as a “secondary crash.”
Drivers are advised to seek an alternative route, as all three lanes of the Mass Pike eastbound are closed.