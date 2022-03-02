CBS News BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Mass Pike, Massachusetts State Police

GRAFTON (CBS) — A Massachusetts State Police trooper was struck by a car in what ended up being a series of crashes on the Mass Pike Wednesday morning.

The Westboro Fire Department said the crashes took place on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 101 near Grafton.

The trooper was hurt, but the injuries are non-life-threatening.

The crash that injured the trooper was described as a “secondary crash.”

Drivers are advised to seek an alternative route, as all three lanes of the Mass Pike eastbound are closed.

CBSBoston.com Staff