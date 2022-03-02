BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 907 new confirmed COVID cases on Wednesday. It is the lowest number of cases reported on a single day since August 3, 2021.
There were also 35 additional deaths reported on Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.85%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,541,642. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 22,783.
There were 67,096 total new tests reported.
There are 401 people currently in the hospital with COVID. There are also 64 patients currently in intensive care.