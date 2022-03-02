BOSTON (CBS) – A new food hall opened in Boston on Wednesday, featuring nearly two dozen different vendors and unique offerings like a champagne vending machine.
The High Street Place Food Hall is bringing 20 food and drink vendors together all under one roof.
Mayor Michelle Wu was at Boston’s newest business Wednesday morning for a ribbon cutting ceremony, officially opening the hall to the public.
A preview of the food hall showed a champagne vending machine, pizza, a cocktail bar, coffee, burgers, a raw bar, sushi, donuts, gelato and more.
High Street Place seats 400 people. It has communal tables, high tops and an outdoor patio.
It also has a big screen where you can watch up to four games at once. There will also be live music and book signings.
The manager said that with the pandemic, both Downtown Boston and the restaurant community are in need of support. It will also be great spot for people who are returning to the office and want to grab a quick bite, or gather with friends and family on the weekends.