CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Harvard University Police is warning students living in dorms to be on guard after two burglaries were reported in the past week.
Students in Mower Hall and Wigglesworth Hall said someone climbed through their first-floor window and stole laptops, Air Pods, a backpack and a wallet. Police said they’re unsure if the incidents are connected and burglaries of occupied rooms are rare.
Harvard Police Departments asking students to keep their doors locked, close windows when leaving their rooms and keep property away from windows. Also, students should not prop doors open or hold a door open for strangers. Anyone who sees something suspicious should report it to the Harvard University Police Department.