CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Harvard University police are warning students living in dorms to be alert after two burglaries were reported in the past week.
Students in Mower Hall and Wigglesworth Hall said someone climbed through first-floor windows and stole laptops, Air Pods, a backpack and a wallet. Police said they’re unsure if the incidents are connected and burglaries of occupied rooms are rare.
Police are asking students to keep their doors locked, to close windows when they leave their rooms and keep property away from windows.
They said students should not prop doors open or hold a door open for strangers. Anyone who sees something suspicious should report it to police.
Last week, Boston Police said there were a series of break-ins at off-campus houses near Boston College.