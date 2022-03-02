BOSTON (CBS) — During the pandemic, food insecurity doubled in Massachusetts, leaving thousands without enough to eat every day. At the same time, the USDA estimates 30-40% of the food produced in this country never sees a plate.

An Arlington non-profit is tacking both problems at once. It’s called Food Link.

Founder Julie Kremer says it all started nearly 10 years ago when she noticed dozens of loaves of bread being thrown out at the end of every day at a nearby Panera.

“We decided if there is wasted food, there are people who are hungry, we just have to marry the two together,” she said.

The organization started out with a couple of volunteers working out of their cars, but now they recently purchased a warehouse and they rescue hundreds of pounds of food a day.

According to Kremer, grocery stores get new shipments of food every day, and to make room for the new merchandise, they need to get rid of the items that didn’t sell.

This is not bruised, moldy, or expired food.

“This is beautiful food. It’s very good to eat,” Kremer explained.

They now have vans that pick up food at Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans and Costco, just to name a few of the big chains. They also work with smaller cafés and bakeries. In 2021, they moved 1.4 million pounds of food, up from 600,00 pounds pre-pandemic.

Volunteers sort the items and deliver them to dozens of organizations that feed hungry people like The Warming Center in Malden, which offers a bed and two meals every day for people facing homelessness in the area.

“They are critical to our operation,” explained operations manager Melanie Flynn. “They provide some of the most nutritious ingredients that we are able to get our hands on.”

What does it feel like when they receive a delivery from Food Link?

“It’s like Christmas,” Flynn said.

Food Link’s efforts also help with a significant environmental issue. Food that ends up in landfills creates methane, a powerful greenhouse gas. That’s why the state banned many larger grocery stores from throwing away excess food. They are required to compost it, which according to the USDA, is only slightly better for the environment than tossing it into a landfill.

Later this year, the state will expand the rules to prohibit even more food-related businesses from throwing away excess food.

According to Food Link executive director Rachel Albert, that will make the work of food rescuers even more critical.

“It will be great if every community or every 20-mile radius had a food rescue system,” she said.

If you are interested in starting a food rescue organization in your community, the folks at Food Link are happy to help you get started.