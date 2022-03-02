BOSTON (CBS) — Fitbit is recalling 1.7 million Ionic smartwatches because the Lithium-ion batteries can overheat and cause burns.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been 78 incidents of burn injuries in the U.S. from the smartwatches, including two third-degree burns and four reports of second-degree burns. There have also been 40 incidents of burn injuries internationally.
In total, the company has received over 170 reports of the battery in the watch overheating.
Stores like Best Buy, Target, and online retailers like Amazon sold the watches between September 2017 and December of last year.
Customers can contact Fitbit for a refund.
More information about the recall is available here.