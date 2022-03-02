BOSTON (CBS) — When it comes to programs featuring Boston sports legends, ESPN+ is apparently the place to be.

On the heels of Tom Brady’s “Man In The Arena” airing on the streaming service, a new show called “Papi’s Places” has now debuted as well. A spin-off of Peyton Manning’s “Peyton’s Places,” the show features David Ortiz exploring some famous baseball locales and talking to some legends of the game.

In the debut episode, Ortiz went to a familiar place, exploring the Green Monster at Fenway Park. Before making that trip, though, Ortiz sat down with Manning to talk about the show. During that conversation, Ortiz was asked what his favorite ballpark to visit as a player was during his career.

Ortiz didn’t hesitate.

“Yankee Stadium,” Ortiz answered with an ear-to-ear grin. “I used to love playing there.”

As for the why, Ortiz indicated it was more about the people inside the stadium than it was about the stadium itself.

“The fans over there motivated me,” Ortiz told Manning. “I loved to hear them boo, and then, quiiiietttt. After I do my thing, yeah.”

Ortiz had plenty of experience at both the old Yankee Stadium and the new Yankee Stadium, winning one of the biggest games in Red Sox history in Game 7 of the 2004 ALCS to complete the comeback from the 3-0 series deficit. Ortiz launched 16 homers in 56 games at the old Yankee Stadium, and he mashed 15 homers in 61 games at the newer ballpark, hitting .268 overall with 67 RBIs and 62 extra-base hits in 117 regular-season games as a visitor in the Bronx.

He also played in eight playoff games in New York, hitting .290 with two home runs, a double, a triple, and 10 RBIs.

Yankee Stadium is always considered a tough place to play. But for Ortiz, that kind of environment seemingly managed to bring out the best in him.