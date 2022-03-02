WORCESTER (CBS) — The New England Patriots are one of the best in the NFL when it comes to volunteering their time. Captain David Andrews was out in full force on Tuesday.
After shaving his head for Boston Children’s Hospital Tuesday morning, Andrews traded in his helmet for a chef’s hat in the afternoon. He celebrated National Pancake Day by flipping some flapjacks at Abby’s House in Worcester.READ MORE: Former Alabama Receiver Slade Bolden Sounds Like A Solid Option For Patriots
Abby’s House was one of the first women’s shelters in the country for women experiencing homelessness. It is now in its 46th year.
“Our mission is about helping women have a safe place to stay,” said Stephanie Page, Executive Director at Abby’s House.READ MORE: Is A Power Play Between Tom Brady, Bruce Arians Taking Place Right Before Our Eyes?
The COVID-19 pandemic meant that Patriots players weren’t able to get out in the community as much as they usually do, but things are starting to return to normal everywhere. Being able to get back out there and give back — and, of course, put some smiles on faces — is something that Andrews missed.
“I think it really doesn’t matter what position or what you do in life, there are chances to give back,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be on a national scale. Just bring change to your community.”
He was happy to be making some pancakes on Tuesday, but they are not at the top of his Breakfast Power Rankings.MORE NEWS: Some Other Free Agent Cornerbacks Who Are Available If Patriots Let J.C. Jackson Sign Elsewhere
“I really don’t discriminate on my breakfast cards, but the undefeated champion is a Waffle House waffle,” he said.